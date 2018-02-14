Get Stronger Abs in 30 Minutes With This At-Home Pilates Routine

Strengthening your abs isn’t about fitting into your skinny jeans. Having a strong midsection improves your posture, balance, and alignment and can help prevent injuries too. Lucky for you, you don’t have to spend hours in the gym to tone up your tummy.

This 30-minute core strengthening workout from CLUB Pilates brings the reformer-based class right to your living room–at no cost. If you’re bored with your ab routine and you hate counting reps and sets, follow along with instructor Sarah Luna as she takes you through a fast-paced routine filled with Pilates variations of classic ab exercises.

WATCH THE VIDEO: This At-Home Workout is the Quickest Way to Sculpt Strong Abs and Tight Glutes

The routine starts out with a six-minute full-body warmup to get your muscles ready and your heart pumping. Then, you’ll begin the core work by getting into crunch position and pumping your arms. Next, you’ll move through different variations of bicycles, leg lifts, bridges, and scissors. After some supermans, plank variations, and arm extensions, you’ll end the workout with push-ups and hip flexor stretches.

RELATED: 6 Pilates Exercises for a Sculpted Upper Body

Although the main target of this routine is your core, Luna designed the workout to engage the entire body, so don’t be surprised if you feel the burn in your glutes, legs, and arms too. She also adds in some stretches between the exercises to help release any tension you might be feeling from the day.

After completing this workout, Luna says your body will feel strong and long. We recommend doing this routine a couple times a week to score those strong abs in no time.