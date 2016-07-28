Prevent Back Pain With This Hollow Hold Leg Lift Move

In this video, you’ll learn how to do a Hollow Hold Leg Lift with fitness expert Lauren Williams. Start by lying on the ground with a rolled-up towel under your lower back, then alternate leg lifts to activate your core muscles.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

For this move, you will just need a towel—fold it in half and then roll it up. Place it underneath your lower back and then lie down against it.

Engage your core. You can bring your neck off the ground. Then do a hollow hold with alternating legs. The towel is there for you to press into, give you some feedback, and make sure you’re activating your lower core.