This 5-Minute Yoga Flow Helps Hilaria Baldwin Get Mind-Body Balanced

In celebrity yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin’s new book The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life, she outlines her method for combining movement and mindfulness to lead a more balanced life. Her strategy includes five simple principles: perspective, breathing, grounding, balance, and letting go. But how exactly does the celeb and mother of three stay so centered with such a crazy schedule? One of her go-to ways to bring all her principles into practice is through yoga. Watch this video to learn one of Baldwin’s go-to yoga sequences that incorporates all elements of her method into a movement format.

Here, she guides you through tree pose, high lunge, warrior II, side angle A, plank, chaturanga, upward facing dog, and finally downward facing dog. After completing the sequence on one side, you roll up slowly and repeat it on the other. Within this sequence, you get a touch of balance and grounding, thanks to tree pose. And as you conquer the challenging transitions from high lunge to side angle A, consistent breathing plays a role, helping you get calm and centered.

Baldwin describes this practice as an “all-purpose flow,” meaning you can do it at any time of day—whether you want to wake your body up in the morning, get your heart rate up in the afternoon, or close out your day the right way with a moving meditation before you go to sleep. Whenever you do this sequence, it’s an efficient workout that can easily become a part of your daily routine. The goal is to simply set aside some time for yourself to help unwind and connect with your body and mind. Watch the video to learn more about how to master this flow.