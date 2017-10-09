Find Your Perfect HIIT Routine With These Top Workout Videos

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is a fast-paced, high-energy workout trend that's certainly here to stay. And considering how effective it can be, we'd say that's a good thing.

HIIT workouts follow a pattern of full-out exercise followed by minimal recovery time, and the formula has proved to result in major body benefits. Besides burning serious calories in the process, you actually continue to burn extra calories for up to 24 hours after you've completed a HIIT workout, as the routine helps speed up your metabolism.

This type of workout targets more than just weight loss, though, as the quick rise in heart rate can also help boost your cardiovascular health. The fast pace and active nature of the moves strengthen the heart and may improve blood flow throughout the body.

Yet another great benefit of HIIT training? You can cut down on time spent at the gym and still get a full-body workout–or abandon the gym entirely and perform a sans-equipment HIIT workout just about anywhere. To prove how easy it is to incorporate HIIT into your workout routine, we've rounded up our favorite expert-led HIIT videos, so you can follow along and feel the burn fast.

RELATED: 27 Fat-Burning Ab Exercises (No Crunches!)