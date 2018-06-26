This 10-Minute HIIT Circuit Will Boost Your Mood and Heart Rate

Need a quick energy boost? Whether you’re on the go or chilling at home, it’s easy to squeeze in this workout. In the video, Simone De La Rue, creator of Body By Simone, shows us how to complete a confidence-boosting HIIT routine in just 10 minutes. All you need is a yoga mat, towel, or blanket and you’re ready to get started. Follow along by watching the video, or see below for descriptions of her five go-to exercises.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Common Exercises You’re Doing Incorrectly (and How to Fix Them)

Exercise 1: The Frog

Get into a perfect squat position, your knees over your ankles. Hop forward twice, until you reach the other end of the mat, and then walk back in four counts.

Exercise 2: Speed Skater

This involves an explosive movement, as you leap from one side of the mat to the other. Land with your knees over your toes, and tap the mat. For a modified version, you can just step and tap without the high-impact leap.

Exercise 3: Lunge and Step Back

Come down to a plank and make sure your booty is tucked under, elbows are slightly bent, shoulders over wrists. Step forward outside your hands in a deep lunge, and bring your leg back to center. For a more challenging version, take the opposite arm off the ground and forward as you move through this exercise.

Exercise 4: Kicking Your Own Butt

Place your feet together outside the mat and crouch down, arms on the floor. Kick your legs up and over to the other side of the mat, making sure you stabilize and hold before you bring your legs down. For a modification, break it up with two hops to get your legs over to the other side.

Exercise 5: Tornado Burpee

With your ankles under knees and knees under hips, jump up and down into a plank (similar to the beginning of a traditional burpee). Hop your feet forward toward your wrists and come up. Rotate your body like a tornado, then change direction.

The goal here is to do 10 reps of each exercise, and three rounds of the set. If you’re looking for a speedy way to pump your energy and alertness, this is the routine for you.