3 High-Intensity Interval Moves to Burn Fat Faster



We're all pressed for time. Trying to squeeze in that hour-long cardio boot camp class might not happen as often as we would like.

Fortunately, High Intensity Interval Training (H.I.I.T.) does the trick. What used to take a full hour can be slashed in half.

This approach is also known as Tabata Training: a super-effective alternative to long endurance training.

Even though it takes much less time, it can give us the same health benefits and fat-burning results that we get from longer workout activities.

How to do it:

Take your favorite basic athletic moves and power through for 20-30 seconds, followed by a short recovery of 10-15 seconds.

Complete the circuit as many times as you can. Make sure you give yourself a good stretch afterward.

1. Mountain Climber

Start in a high push up or plank position. Lift one foot and pull your knee in toward your abs, keeping your arms straight and your core tight. Switch feet quickly as if you’re running. Try to keep your butt from lifting up and down. Maintain a neutral position as you ‘run.'

2, Puddle Jumper

Balance on one foot, in a slight squatting position. Take a wide hop or jump onto the other foot, as if you’re jumping over a puddle. As you land, make sure you bring your leg all the way across. Hop as quickly as you can from side to side.

3. Bonus Challenge! Superhero Leap

Begin in a lunge position. Transfer your weight forward a lift and jump straight up from your front leg, using your arms for a little momentum. Return back to the lunge position and repeat the jump on the same side for as long as you can, up to 30 seconds, before switching sides.

Faith Dey is an ACE-certified personal trainer and health coach, specializing in women’s wellness and nutrition. She has helped certify fitness professionals across the U.S. and is a former co-host of ESPN’s Crunch Fitness.

