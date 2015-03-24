Here's the Secret Fitness Lab Where Apple Developed the Apple Watch's Health Features

We're exactly one month away from the release of the Apple Watch, and while you may not be the type to wait outside an Apple store to be one of the first owners, who wouldn't want to take a look inside Apple's top-secret fitness lab?

Recently, ABC's Good Morning America got the first-ever tour of "one of the most advanced fitness labs in the world" owned by the most valuable company in the world.

Inside, the lab looks like your average gym—except for the science-fiction style contraptions everyone's wearing. The people getting sweaty on the treadmills, rowing machines, ellipticals, and yoga mats are Apple employees doing their part to help collect the data necessary for all the health features of the watch to work. The employees didn't even know what project they were helping with.

In addition to counting calories and tracking time spent standing, running, cycling, and so on, the Apple Watch is also supposed to be able to track your heart rate without a chest strap—a feature tech experts have questioned since devices monitoring heart rate at the wrist are traditionally less reliable.

But from the looks of it all—from masks that measure how hard people are breathing to temperature-controlled climate chambers—the company is on the right track. "I think we've amassed already what may be one of the world's largest pieces of data on fitness, and our view is we're just beginning," senior Apple executive Jeff Williams, tells ABC's Rebecca Jarvis in the video.

We can't wait to see if Apple pulls this off.

