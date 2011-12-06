5 Healthy Holiday Gifts

Thinking about giving fudge, cookies, or a box of chocolates as a holiday gift? Think differently this year, and give something healthy to your family and friends. Here are five options to help keep your loved ones active and healthy.

Yonanas

Yonanas is an easy-to-use ice-cream maker that uses frozen bananas and other ingredients to make healthy soft serve. You also can add your favorite fruits or even some dark chocolate to create a healthy and delicious treat. And, best of all, a bowl of Simply Yonanas (1/2 cup serving) is only 100 calories!

Chia Charger Nut Butter

Chia seeds are packed with omega-3s, omega-6s, protein, calcium, iron, zinc, fiber, and antioxidants, so when I heard about these chia-seed-infused nut butters, I knew they'd make a great healthy holiday gift. The Chia Buffalo Dirt flavor, for instance, is peanut-cashew butter with espresso mixed in. I've never seen anything like it.

Zipbuds

Is there anything more annoying than being all ready to work out and having to stand there untangling your knotted-up headphone cords? When I'm ready to exercise, the last thing I feel like doing is wrestling with a huge mess. I just want to start my music and get going! When you're not using your Zipbud headphones, you just zip them up and they stay neatly coiled. When you want them you can just unzip and go. No mess of wires to unravel.



Getty Images

Fitbook Exercise and Nutrition Journal

As you probably know, it's not enough to just say you want to lose weight. This 12-week journal helps you do three important things to help you get fit: track your weight and measurements, record your nutrition, and create weekly goals. It's everything you need to keep you in line and accountable in order to achieve all your healthy goals. Journaling about my daily food choices and workouts on Carrots 'N' Cake is why I've maintained my success.

Carrots 'N' Cake: Healthy Living One Carrot and Cupcake at a Time

I can't suggest holiday gifts without mentioning my book, Carrots 'N' Cake: Healthy Living One Carrot and Cupcake at a Time. It's all about eating your carrots and savoring your cupcake. For some people, losing weight means restrictive dieting, obsessive calorie counting, and constant hunger, but not for me! I show you how to drop the pounds and keep them off by adopting eating habits that are healthy, balanced, and, above all, livable. The book includes easy-to-follow fitness routines, balanced eating tips, and tons of healthy and delicious recipes.