The Best Healthy Amazon Prime Day Deals

You don't want to miss out on these huge savings.
Although a few select deals were announced earlier on Monday, the third annual Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on Monday night—and the discounts are almost too good to be true. Starting at 6PM PT/9 PM ET on July 10, Amazon Prime members will be able to score huge savings on everything from fitness trackers to kitchen necessities, with new deals rolling out every five minutes for 30 hours. Not a Prime subscriber? New customers who sign up for the service on or before July 11 are eligible for Prime Day deals.
Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up the best healthy discounts the sale has to offer.
Prices are subject to change.
Workout gear
- Get 25% off select CAP Barbell products
- Save $60 on select Fitbit Blaze
- Get 20% off select Bowflex products
- Get 20% off select Reebok exercise products
- Get 20% off Adidas flat training benches
- Save big on a NordicTrack C 1650
- Save 20% on select Tumbl Trak products
- Get 20% off a Nautilus T614 Treadmill
- Save big on McDavid HEX products
- Save 20% on Champion products
- Get 20% off a Tone Fitness dumbbell set with rack
Sporting gear
- Save 20% on Easton softball bats
- Save 20% on select Adidas soccer balls and shin guards
- Save 25% on select SKLZ products
- Save 25% on select Wilson products
- Save 20% on Raleigh bikes
- Get 30% off a Sportstuff Adventure Paddleboard (with accessories), only $222
- Save 20% on select Rawlings products
- Save 20% on select Jarden sports products
- Save 20% on Easton protective gear
- Get 30% off select Cleveland golf wedges
Home and electronics
- Get $4 off an Amazon Dash button, only $1
- Save 38% on Amazon Fire 55-Inch Ultra HD Smart TV, only $400
- Get $30 off the Fire HD 8, only $50
- Get the Echo Dot for only $35
- Get $80 off the Amazon Echo, for only $90
- Save up to 50% on Seen on Screen audiobooks
- Save 20% on nursery essentials
- Save 20% on summer infant travel gear
- Save 30% on select nursery furniture and strollers
- Get $20 off the Fire 7 tablet, only $30
- Get $5 off Fire 7 tablet cases, only $20
- Get $5 off Fire 7 kid-proof cases, only $20
- Get $5 off Fire HD 8 kid-proof cases, only $25
- Get $40 off Fire HD 8'' Kids Edition tablet, only $90
- Get $25 off Fire 7 Essential bundle, only $48
- Get $35 off Fire HD 8'' bundle, only $73
- Get $50 off Kindle Paperwhite bundle
- Get $75 off Kindle Voyage bundle
- Get $70 off Kindle Paperwhite travel bundle, only $200
- Get $100 off Kindle Voyage travel bundle, only $275
- Save up to 30% on health and supplement essentials
Kitchen
- Save 20% on OXO Barista Brain coffee maker
- Save 20% on Rachael Ray items
- Save 20% on Cook's utensils & gadgets
- Save 30% on SharkNinja
- Save big on Calphalon cookware
- Save 20% on Zak! Designs insulated tumblers
- Save big on Rubbermaid Food Storage
- Save 26% on Gotham steel cookware
- Save big on a SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
- Save 20% on select Cuisinart products
- Save big on a Mercer Renaissance knife set with a glass block
- Save big on a Kyocera 3-piece ceramic knife set
- Save 20% on PackIt freezable lunch bags
- Save 20% on Lenox dinnerware
- Save 40% on Keurig K55 brewer & 40ct K-Cup variety pack, only $70
- Save 25% on Green Life ceramic cookware set
- Save 25% on a Brita pitcher with filter and water dispenser
Beauty and fashion
- Save 30% on select luxury beauty items
- Save 40% on select William Painter and Nicole Richie's exclusive sunglasses
- Save up to 40% on select Fossil watches
