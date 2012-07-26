Happiest Race of the Year: The 5K Color Run

We're no strangers to the joys of crazy races, but this one seems guaranteed to put a smile on your face. If you enjoy running (or even walking) races, here's a 5K race with--how shall we put it?--a bit of color.

No matter your level, slow walker or speedy runner, The Color Run is a nationwide 5K experience that will leave you looking like a work of art. The rules are simple: Have a pristine white T-shirt on at the starting line, and prepare yourself to look like a rainbow by the finish line. (Check out the psychedelic video below.)

Each kilometer is marked by a designated color. First kilometer finished? Bam, you get doused in yellow. The second kilometer is blue, third is green, fourth is pink, and then the grand finale. Color Runs are being held at locations all around the United States

So if you’re looking for a good workout and an excuse to feel like a human coloring book, here it is. Bonus tip: Have a friend snap your pic, and you’ll have an awesome image for your Facebook profile.

