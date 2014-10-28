Burn Off Candy Calories With This Halloween-Inspired Body Weight Workout

Sure, Halloween is all about costumes and parties but what most of us really love about the holiday is the tasty treats, am I right? Colorful candy corn, "fun size" chocolate bars, and chewy gummy candies will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth, but, unfortunately all of those calories aren't doing your waistline any favors.

But you can balance your splurges with this Halloween-inspired body weight workout. Perform it a few times a week and you can enjoy those treats with less guilt!

Walk-out pumpkin push-ups

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your side. Bend at your waist and walk your hands out on the floor until your body is at the top of a . Once your body is stable, perform a push-up. (If a full push-up is too challenging, drop to your knees first.) As you come up, walk your hands back toward your feet and stand up. That's one rep.

Jack-o-lantern jump squats

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms by side. Bend your knees and squat down, keeping your chest upright and back straight. Then, jump up as high as you can and return to standing. That's one rep.

Spiderweb crawls

Start at the top of a push-up position with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from shoulders to feet. Bring your right foot forward and put it on the floor outside your right hand, then return to starting position. Repeat the same movement with left foot. That's one rep. Be sure to keep your abs tight and core solid (don't lift your butt into the air).

Repeat circuit 1-2 times.

Note: Please consult your doctor before starting any new exercise program.

