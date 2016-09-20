How to Do a Half Kneel Twist

If you want to loosen your hips and open up your shoulders and back, the Half Kneel Twist is a great exercise. Start in a kneeling position, with one knee on the floor and the opposite foot planted flat on the ground in front of you. Bring your hands into a prayer position and begin twisting at the hips to rest opposite elbow on forward knee. Then do it again on the other side. Watch the video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrate the move.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

