Even if you’ve never set foot in a gym before, you’ve probably heard someone, somewhere complain about people who don’t wipe down machines and other gym equipment after using them. Sure, it might sound like a lot of extra work. But do you really want to sit down on a machine or lie down on a mat drenched with someone else’s sweat? Pretty sure the answer’s nope.

It’s not only gross to think about, sharing more than your enthusiasm at the gym can spread serious germs, including cold viruses, the flu, and nasty infections, Matthews says. “If you can, put a towel between you and the equipment, then wipe it down after, regardless of whether you’re profusely sweating or not,” she suggests.

It can't hurt to do a preliminary wipe-down either: “Not everyone cleans up after they are done on a machine, which is not cool, so I like to clean equipment before and after I work out,” says master trainer Susanna Kalnes

Once you’re finished swapping germs–err, working out–wash your hands, stat, Matthews adds. And if you’re already sick? Please do everyone else the courtesy of keeping your germs at home.

