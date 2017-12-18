These Amazing Gym Deals Will Motivate You to Sign Up and Sweat More in 2018

What resolution almost always tops the list every January 1? You guessed it: to lose weight, a promise made by more than 20 percent of people setting New Year's goals last year. Getting more exercise also typically falls in the top 10. With these numbers in mind, you might be scouting out a new gym to get your workout on.

Even though you know the weight room and classes will be crazy busy this time of year, it’s also the perfect time to sign up. Many gyms are offering discounts on new membership fees (or they're charging nada—sweet!). They're also setting up new programs and even offering prize money to encourage you to be your best self. Here are 11 fitness centers with locations nationwide that are making it easier for you to start 2018 on the right healthy foot.

Planet Fitness

From January 1 until January 10, the enrollment fee is just $1. Then, it’s $10 per month for a standard membership or $21.99 per month for the PF Black Card membership. (The PF Black Card includes additional benefits like the ability to bring a guest for free every visit, access to all 1,400-plus locations, use of HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and more.)

Gold’s Gym

Starting in January, Gold’s Gym will kick off its signature 12-week body transformation contest at participating gyms across the United States. Exclusively available to members, the contest will not only help improve overall health, but participants will have a chance to win one of many cash prizes totaling $100,000.

Life Time

From December 31 to January 2 and on weekends, all Life Time destinations are open to everyone, whether you're a member or not. From January 1 to January 30, all locations will host the Commit to Fit movement for members and non-members, which includes promotions like Yoga Week, Studio Week, and Cycle Week. If you’d like to become a member, talk to them about special pricing.

Set your alarm: On January 1 at 10 a.m., the sixth annual Commitment Day 5K Fun Run and Social is happening at 40 Life Time destinations across the country. This event is open to everyone and aims to help people make a commitment to a healthy year ahead. Come January 21, 40 locations will host an Indoor Triathlon ($30 registration).

24 Hour Fitness

On December 26, this chain is launching 24GO, a customized coaching app that connects you with personalized workouts for in the gym or at home, available for members and non-members. Beginning January 2018, there's a $0 initiation fee on select all-club monthly payment memberships. (Initiation fees vary by club, but they range between $39.99-$89.99.) By becoming a member, you'll also get access to two new programs: Strong by Zumba (a 60-minute high-intensity workout) and Team USA Bootcamp (so you can train like an Olympian during the Winter Games 2018).

XSport Fitness

You’ll score with a $0 enrollment fee in January. To prevent the attendance drop-off that naturally seems to happen in February, XSport plans the Get Fit Challenge, a 100-day program that offers a $50K prize pack at the end. Participants work with a trainer weekly, take supplements that support their goals, and are weighed in when the program is completed. Women and men who lost the greatest percentage of body fat at each club level will be awarded a prize. The Get Fit Challenge Grand Prize Winner will take home the $50K prize pack.

UFC Gyms

This one you have to hop on before January 1, but you still have time. From December 18 through December 31, receive a $25 gift card when you purchase an Ultimate or Fitness Membership at UFC GYM, at participating locations.

Exhale

The barre-yoga-spa hybrid has a new promo that’s open to everyone (not just newbies!). You can buy a new membership type—“spa + yoga”—for $200, which includes four classes and spa therapy. It also features 10% off boutique purchases and private training sessions, and five complementary passes for friends and family.

Anytime Fitness

The majority of this gym's 2,400 locations will be participating in an annual January new member campaign. While most charge an enrollment fee (ranging from $19 to $69), from January 1 to January 12, the enrollment at participating gyms will be just $1. New members also receive a free personal-training or group-training session. Plus, most gyms give new members free fitness consultations and a personalized 30-Day Get Started Plan. The monthly membership fee is usually $40 per month.

Crunch

New members can join with a $0 enrollment fee on a month-to-month membership. If you buy a personal-training package upon joining, you’ll snag one month free. The deal is available at Crunch Signature locations through January 29.

Snap Fitness

Their Commit To Your Fit 90-Day Challenge begins January 1. Members can sign up to get exercises, nutrition ideas, motivational quotes, and more by email. You'll also receive tips and videos from country music superstar and fitness advocate Tim McGraw. Members who complete the Challenge and submit their story will have a chance win two concert tickets and to meet the country legend himself.

Equinox

New members who join Equinox in January will be able to earn back their initiation fee ($300 to $500 depending on location) if they work out eight times in their first month, which includes attending group fitness classes like The Cut: Jump Rope, The Muse, and Pure Strength, as well as personal training sessions. (Join on January 27, for example, and you'll have 30 days to work out and 12 times to be refunded the initiation fee).