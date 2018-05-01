9 Things the Tone It Up Trainers Always Keep in Their Gym Bags

Tone It Up

Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott gave us a peek.

Kathleen Mulpeter
May 01, 2018

If you follow Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott on Instagram, you know the fitness trainers behind the popular Tone It Up program make hitting the gym look ridiculously chic. The duo—who recently launched a new 8-Week Bikini Series challenge to help followers in shape for summer—gave us a peek at the must-have items they keep stashed inside their gym bags at all times. Here, nine essentials that help them go from a sweat session to brunch to the office with ease.

1
Yes to Cucumber On-the-Go Facial Towelettes

Target.com

Hot yoga is one of Dawn's favorite workouts, so she makes sure to keep cleansing wipes stored in her bag. "I like to have these Yes to Cucumber towelettes in my bag so I can quickly take off my makeup and let my skin breathe during my sweat sesh," she tells us.

available at amazon.com $7 for 2
2
Aura Cacia Pure Essential Oil Lavender

Amazon.com

"I've been loving lavender lately," Dawn says. "It smells amazing and has been shown to soothe stress." To relax before yoga class, she dabs a few drops on her wrists.

available at amazon.com $28
3
Protein bars

Target.com

Dawn is partial to the Tone It Up Girls protein bars. "I keep my bag stocked with them, that way I know I have a delicious, plant-based snack with me wherever I go," she says.

available at target.com $7
4
Kombucha

Amazon.com

"I always pack a kombucha in my bag for a refreshing post-workout drink I can sip on as I walk to the office," says Dawn. Her favorite flavor is Health-Ade's Pink Lady Apple and Cayenne Cleanse ("I love my spice!").

5
Coconut oil

Amazon.com

Dawn is a huge fan of this multitasking ingredient. "I use it for everything," she tells us. "I’ll put it on my hands, my face, and even apply it as a lip balm. You can even mix in a little essential oil before putting it on your skin for a nice fresh scent post workout."

available at amazon.com $14
6
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones

Moroccanoil

Dry shampoo "is an absolute lifesaver," Scott says. "It lets me go from my workout to brunch or the office in minutes." Her favorite formula is Moroccanoil's, which is packed with nourishing argan oil to zap oil without eliminating shine.

available at amazon.com $23
7
COOLA Organic Suncare

Amazon.com

"I keep this in my bag at all times," Scott says. "These mini sunscreens are so easy to throw in your bag."

available at amazon.com $30
8
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs Women's Techloom Phantom Lace Up Sneakers

Bloomingdales.com

If she's not already wearing them, you'll find these sneakers in Scott's bag for later. "They add a fun pop of color to every outfit and they're so versatile," she says. "I’ll wear them to my workout, then straight to a Sunday Funday with girlfriends after. Plus, they're so lightweight and comfy."

available at bloomingdales.com $185
9
Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil

Sephora

For a quick and simple post-workout beauty routine, Scott applies this lip liner in the peachy-nude 1C color. "I use this and top it off with a touch of lip gloss and I'm ready to go," she says.

available at sephora.com $20
