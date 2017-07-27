Tracy Anderson’s Go-To Workout for Sculpted Abs in Minutes

No time to work out? It can certainly be challenging to squeeze in a solid hour of exercise into your hectic day. But you still want to sculpt your strongest abs, right? What if we told you there was a way to make your fitness goals a reality with just a few minutes of dedicated sculpting each day?

Watch the video: This 10-Minute Ab-Sculpting Pilates Workout Targets Your Inner Core

If you focused just a few minutes to strengthening your midsection every day, you’re sure to sculpt great abs in no time at all. To help you achieve your goals, Health’s contributing fitness editor Tracy Anderson has put together a super-quick (but ridiculously effective) ab workout to add to your daily routine. Try these quick exercises to tighten your tummy in no time!

Don’t have time to watch the video? Check out the lineup of moves below for a follow-along guide:

Walk around plank and lunge - 30 reps per side

Alternating crab jump hip lift - 30 reps per side

Lunge to down arabesque - 30 reps per leg

Parallel knee pull in side plank - 30 reps per side

Side plank to hydrant arabesque - 30 reps per side