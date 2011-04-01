Grasshopper Tacos, 9 Vegan Celebrities, and the Best Spices for Your Sex Life

  • Spring cleaning is a perfect excuse to tackle the pantry. And getting it straightened up can simplify grocery shopping and quicken meal preparation. Here are seven tips to follow to get organized. [iMag]

  • Going vegan continues to become more and more mainstream, thanks in part to the numerous celebs who have taken to the diet. Take a look at some of the stars who have given up meat and dairy. [FitSugar]

  • Forget oysters and chocolate-covered strawberries. When it comes to which foods actually play a role in getting you in the mood, it turns out that spices take the cake. Find out which ones to sprinkle. [Vitamin G]

  • A morbidly obese Ohio man died after not moving from his recliner in two years. [HuffPo]

  • A simple complaint to a friend that your jeans are feeling a little snug may seem like innocent venting, but a new study suggests this “fat talk” probably only makes women feel worse about their bodies. [TIME Healthland]

  • Want to look like a runner? Get tips from a pro on the best shoes, stretches, and fuel. [Vital Juice]

  • A little dirt never hurt anyone, but can a little bug? These grasshopper tacos are a Mexican delicacy, and they pack some surprising health benefits! [Fox News Health]

