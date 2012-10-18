Google Maps: A Cool Tool to Measure Fitness

Did you ever wish you could find out exactly how many miles you walked or ran without having to download an app? A little known feature on Google maps can help.

Google maps has a very handy "measure your distance" feature: Just tap the points of your route (end to end, block by block) on the map and you'll see exactly how far the distance is that you're covering.

This free service is great for monitoring your progress, mapping a run while you're on the road, or seeing if you're up for an intended route!

To access on desktop or laptop, click the Maps Labs link at the bottom of the left-hand panel, and enable the "Distance Measurement Tool."

On Android, choose "Settings" then "Labs" then "Measure." Once you've chosen this setting on either, you'll always see a small box with a tape measure in it on the screen. Just tap it to enable the functionality.

Alas, this service is not available on iPhone (we checked with a friend at Google) but everyone can use it on their laptop or desktop.