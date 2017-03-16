Sculpt Your Legs and Butt With Gigi Hadid's Favorite Exercise

Gigi Hadid is anything but basic. Yet her go-to workout move—a simple squat—is surprisingly just that. "They are painful, and you have to do so many of them to work," admits Hadid, who even used the move to prep for last winter's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She put up a sticky note to remind herself to do 15 every time she walked past it. "It's a good trick. It reminds you to have integrity; no one is watching," she says.

How to do Gigi's Lower-Body Blaster:

Start with feed shoulder-width apart, hands clasped in front of chest or arms extended straight out (A). Keeping chest up, push hips back, bend knees, and lower hips until they're just below parallel with knees (B). Pause, then push into heels to rise back to standing. Repeat.

