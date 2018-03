From spaghetti straps to cutouts, spring fashion is all about the shoulders. Get ready with a Resistance Band Pull-Apart and Side/Front Raise superset. "To sculpt the shoulder, you need to hit the front, side, and rear deltoids," notes celeb trainer Steve Moyer. Do his moves twice a week, with 2 days of rest in between: you'll see results in just a week.

