4 Ways to Get Fit Using Just a Towel

Don’t own a set of dumbbells? Don’t stress! There are still plenty of ways to get in shape in your very own living room without spending a small fortune on gym equipment. From arms to legs and everything in between, you can work your entire body with makeshift equipment from around the house. Try this 4-move towel workout that’s guaranteed to make you feel the burn. Grab an ordinary dish or bath towel and get to work!

1. Held Lunge Row

Start with your right foot in the center of your towel. Bend down into a lunge, so that both of your legs are at 90 degree angles. Grasp the ends of the towel in each hand and allow your torso to hinge forward from the waist. From this position, pull the towel up toward your chest as hard as you can, driving your elbows back, engaging your core, and squeezing your shoulder blades together. Hold this position for 20 seconds. Release, and switch legs. Hold for another 20 seconds. Repeat that sequence a total of 4 times.

2. Plank Drag

Place a folded towel under each foot and get on your hands in the top of a push-up position. Your hands should be directly under your shoulders with your back flat and your abs engaged. Walk across the room using your arms to pull your body weight forward. Remember to try to keep your butt low and your body in a straight line from head to toe. Travel across the room and back, then take a 10 second break. Repeat 2 more rounds of plank drags, resting in between. If this moves doesn’t get your muscles burning, I don’t know what will!

3. Assisted Sit-Up Lift

Get into a sit-up position with a bath towel beneath your head (a dish towel will be too short here). Hold the towel taut with your arms and keep your chin off your chest as you engage your abs and sit up enough to get your shoulders off the ground. As you sit up, pull the towel up, too: This prevents you from using your neck to pull yourself off the ground. Do 3 sets of 10 sit-ups.

4. Lateral Lunges

To start, place a folded towel under your right foot. Standing with feet hip-width apart, slide your right foot out to the side while keeping your weight on your left leg. As your right foot pushes out, bend your left leg to a 90 degree angle and sit back into your left heel. Once you're fully extended, press into the towel and engage your core to bring your right foot back to the starting position. Do 3 sets of 20 reps on each side.

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.