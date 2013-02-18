10 Minutes of Daily Exercise Can Boost Lifespan

As if you needed another piece of motivation to strap on those sneakers: A new study found that people who got just 75 minutes of moderate exercise (brisk walking or the equivalent) per week—as in, about 10 minutes of physical activity per day—lived an average of 1.8 years longer than their less-active counterparts.
Levi Brown
Here’s what else a 10- to 20-minute daily sweat session gets you:
