10 Minutes of Daily Exercise Can Boost Lifespan



Levi Brown

As if you needed another piece of motivation to strap on those sneakers: A new study found that people who got just 75 minutes of moderate exercise (brisk walking or the equivalent) per week—as in, about 10 minutes of physical activity per day—lived an average of 1.8 years longer than their less-active counterparts.

Here’s what else a 10- to 20-minute daily sweat session gets you:







5%

increase in "good" cholesterol, according to the American Heart Assocation





10%

lower chance of dying of any kind of cancer, reports a recent study in Taiwan





14%

decrease in coronary heart disease risk, based on recent findings published in the journal Circulation





18%

reduction in your likelihood of getting breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society





50%

lower risk of depression from job burnout, says a 2012 study in the Journal of Applied Psychology





60%

reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and other age-related cognitive problems, per a 2012 study in the journal Stroke







