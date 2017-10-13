The Super-Challenging Exercise That Helped Gal Gadot Get in ‘Wonder Woman’ Shape

We’re never getting over our girl crush on Gal Gadot, who reprises her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in this month’s Justice League. One move that got her superstrong: push presses followed by an active rest hold. "It works your triceps, shoulders, quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings while also helping with overall body coordination to eliminate muscle imbalances," explains Hayley Bradley, an instructor with Gym Jones, which whips Gadot and other actors into superhero shape.

Jess Levinson

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding an 8- to 10-pound dumbbell in each hand just outside shoulders, with arms bent and palms facing in. Bend knees and lower into a half squat (A), then explosively push up with legs while pressing weights up over shoulders (B); lower weights back to start. This is 1rep. Do as many as possible in 30 seconds. Next, for an active rest, rotate palms forward and extend arms up, keeping elbows close to ears (C); hold for 30 seconds. Cycle through this circuit 4 times. Do it 4 or 5 times a week for stronger, more defined arms in as little as 6 weeks.