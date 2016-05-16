The Full-Body Fat Blast Workout

Want to add some firepower to your summer shape-up? Boost calorie burning with my five-move cardiovascular circuit. To keep your heart rate up, perform the exercises at a quick tempo and move through the sequence without taking breaks. (Starting and stopping will prevent you from achieving the intensity level needed to get rid of stubborn fat.) Also important are those 3-pound hand weights. Think they're too light to make a difference? Not so. Even a little resistance will give you an edge when it comes to torching calories and fighting flab.

Your plan: Do the series on one side for the first two rounds, reversing the order of the moves the second time. Repeat on the other side for the third and fourth rounds.

