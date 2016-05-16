The Full-Body Fat Blast Workout

Want to add some firepower to your summer shape-up? Boost calorie burning with my five-move cardiovascular circuit. To keep your heart rate up, perform the exercises at a quick tempo and move through the sequence without taking breaks. (Starting and stopping will prevent you from achieving the intensity level needed to get rid of stubborn fat.) Also important are those 3-pound hand weights. Think they're too light to make a difference? Not so. Even a little resistance will give you an edge when it comes to torching calories and fighting flab.
Your plan: Do the series on one side for the first two rounds, reversing the order of the moves the second time. Repeat on the other side for the third and fourth rounds.
Arm-press jacks
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand, elbows bent at shoulder height and palms facing forward. Jump legs out (A) as you press arms overhead (B). Lower arms back to start as you jump legs back in. Do 20 reps.
3rd-position knee lift
Stand with right heel at arch of left foot, a 3-pound dumbbell in each hand, elbows bent at sides and palms facing each other (A). Lift right knee up as you open arms out (B). As you squeeze your arms back in, tap toe back to "A", then quickly repeat sequence. Do 20 reps.
Alternating knee tucks
Start in plank with feet wider than shoulder-width apart (A). Pull left knee in and across body to the right (B). Return to "A," then repeat with right leg (C). Alternate for 40 reps total.
Butt-lift plank
Kneel with a 3-pound dumbbell in crease of left knee. Bring hands to the floor and come into a single-leg plank, with right foot on the floor and left leg bent over right at a 90-degree angle, foot flexed (A). Rotate left knee down and lift heel toward the ceiling (B). Reverse motion back to "A." Do 20 reps.
Attitude butt lift
Start on all fours with two 3-pound dumbbells in left hand; place forearms on the floor, right in front of left. Bend left leg, bringing it slightly behind right with left ankle crossed over right (A). Rotate body to the right, pressing up onto right forearm, then raise left arm and extend left leg up and back (B). Do 40 reps.