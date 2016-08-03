How To Use a Foam Roller To Roll Out Your Back

Lauren Williams shows us how to relieve pain and tension in our back muscles using a foam roller. Simply lie down on the foam roller centered in the middle of your back, lift your hips slightly off the ground, and roll towards your upper back, and then roll towards your lower back. This stretch opens up the chest and back muscles for instant relief. Watch the video to see how!

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

RELATED: 4 Surprising Cures for Back Pain

We're going to roll out your entire back. Take your foam roller, lie down on it, starting at your middle back. Lift your hips off the ground, and you can place your hands behind your head. Roll down toward your upper back and then back to your middle back in one fluid motion—roll back and forth—opening up the chest, opening up the back.