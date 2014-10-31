5 Moves to Perk Up a Flat Butt

If you compare fitness to the fashion world, a shapely, lifted derriere would be the highlighted fashion trend of the season. From J-Lo and Iggy Azalea to Queen Bey herself, the booty does seem to be "rockin' everywhere" at the moment. For those of us fitness enthusiasts (or simply anyone not walking a runway), tight backsides have always been in style.

But, for the sake of those lovely lady lumps, weâre willing to play along with the media hype. Here are 5 exercises toÂ perk up your backside in no time flat!

Grasshopper with resistance band

Place a resistance band around your ankles and lie on your stomach, resting your head in your hands. Press the legs away from each other until you feel some tension on the band. Keep that tension on the band and lift your thighs up off the floor as high as you can (it may only be a few inches). From there, start to bend the knees, bringing your heels to your butt (think hamstring curl), and then extend the legs back out to straight. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

Tip: Squeeze your abs in tight the whole time to take pressure off your lower back.





Kneeling side leg circles

Lateral glute work is the best way to round out your rump. When you move laterally, you work the gluteus medius, aka that little muscle at the top of your tush that helps lift everything up. Try kneeling on your right knee with your right hand on the floor, left hand on your hip and your left leg extended out to the side. Start to draw small circles with the left leg, being sure to keep the hips steady. Do 15 and then reverse the direction for another 15. Then repeat on the other leg. For eve more of a challenge, try adding ankle weights.

Pelvic lift with foam roller

Grab a foam roller and lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Then, take the foam roller and place it horizontally underneath the arches of your feet. Squeeze your glutes and slowly start to press your hips up to the ceiling into a hip bridge, then roll down one vertebra at a time. Do 10 reps; on the 10th one, hold the hips up as high as you can while slowly sending the roller out away from you a few inches and back in. Do 10 reps from the bridge position. Donât just go through the motions; be sure to really squeeze your glutes at the top to feel that extra burn.

Fire hydrant with weight

Get on all fours, making sure your knees are directly beneath the hips and the wrists underneath the shoulders. Place a 4- to 6-pound ankle weight on your left leg. Send the knee out laterally to a 90-degree angle, hold for a second and then slowly bring it back in. On the 15th rep try holding it up for 10 seconds. Switch legs. If youâre a beginner, try it without the weight first and then add it in when you feel ready.

Tip: Make sure the elbows stay locked in place and pull your navel in towards the spine to keep the back from arching.

Carriage kicks with towel

Place your right foot on a towel or paper plate and send yourÂ right leg back into a lunge. Slowly start to draw yourÂ right knee in and out, being sure to keep your left leg bent in the lunge. After 15 reps, bring theÂ right leg in halfway and then dip both hips down as low as you can, squeezing your butt to stand. Do 10 of those and then repeat on the other side.

Tip: Keep the back heel lifted and put most of your body weight in the front heel.

