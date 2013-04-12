Fitness Video: Try This 10-Minute Trampoline Workout

Want the most fitness bang for your buck? Jump!

Ten minutes on a trampoline can be the equivalent of 30 minutes on the treadmill, and have 40% less impact on your joints while hitting more muscle groups and improving balance.

Check out how to do a great trampoline workout in the video below. Remember to use a sturdy trampoline, one that you feel stable and solid on--that’s the key.

Get started by bouncing at your level to warm up. When you’re comfortable with your bounce, add a higher knee to increase intensity. Keep your core tight and don’t forget to breathe. Keep it up for two minutes.

The Power Bounce with a Lateral Twist is a great glute, core, and full body movement. Sit in the trampoline, squeeze up with your gluts, and twist with your waist. Point your toes forward and breathe all the way in and out. You can increase intensity by holding a ball or hand weight. Do this move between 20 and 30 seconds, and as you get more advanced you can increase the time.

Next, try a plank from your forearms to hands to work your triceps. Lean on trampoline with your forearms, then to up to your hands, and go back down to your forearms. These planks work your triceps, abs, and overall cardiovascular system. Try this for 20 to 30 seconds, take a break for 10 seconds, and then finish with more bouncing on the flat surface.

Repeat this circuit of exercises 3 times. When you need a quick pick-me-up during the day, go on the trampoline and do another couple minutes!

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’sToday Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.

Read more: