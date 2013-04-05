Fitness Video: 30 Seconds to a Better Butt

You're 30 seconds away from a better behind, and here's how. The Russian Squat Kick works your entire lower body, especially your butt, and you can do it anywhere, anytime, no excuses. You can see how I'm doing it in my backyard in the short video below.

Jennifer Cohen
April 05, 2013

You're 30 seconds away from a better behind, and here's how. The Russian Squat Kick works your entire lower body, especially your butt, and you can do it anywhere, anytime, no excuses. You can see how I'm doing it in my backyard in the short video below.

Start with your feet facing forward, about shoulder width apart. Lower yourself into a squat, making sure your weight is on your heels and not your toes. The lower you are, the more intense this exercise becomes.

In this squatted position, do small little kicks forward. Keep your hands infront of you, or behind your head. Make sure to keep your chest back, and your abs engaged.

Perform the Russian Squat Kick for 30 seconds, and repeat for 3 full times.

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur.  With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’sToday ShowExtraThe Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, TwitterG+ and on Pinterest.

Read more:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up