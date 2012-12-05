5 New Fitness Quotes to Motivate You

I love motivational quotes, especially when they’re related to health and fitness. They inspire me to become a better version of me. I use Pinterest as a way to organize my favorite quotes and sayings, so whenever I feel like slacking on my workouts or gorging on a dozen chocolate chip cookies, I have some instant motivation to keep me on track. I often check out Health's Fit Inspiration board when I need some great new ways to think about fitness. My goals and workouts get an instant lift when I repin my favorites to my own Fitness Inspiration board. Here are a few I love.



Credit: goodbyebabylon.tumblr.com via Health.com on Pinterest



Credit: startnow.stockphotosweb.com via Health.com on Pinterest

I love adding new bits of inspiration to my Pinterest board, but there are a few that are old standbys that always pump me up when my motivation is low.



Credit: idiazsosa.tumblr.com via Pinterest

When I trained for a marathon last fall, I thought about this quote from A League Of Their Own quite a lot. Training to run a 26.2-mile race was a lot of hard work and there were many times I wanted to quit, but I reminded myself if running a marathon was easy, everyone would do it. And knowing that I worked hard to achieve my goal made it that much more "great."



Credit: blog.texasfitchicks.com via Pinterest

Since I started CrossFit about a year ago, so many things have changed for me with regard to how I view my body. I used to worry about calories and what the number on the scale said, but now I care more about the weight on my bar and how many kipping pull-ups I can do in a row. I used to want to look like Barbie-- all slim and trim-- but now I want to be stronger and fitter than Ken-- with muscles to show for it!



Credit: Pinterest photo upload

This quote applies to so many things in life, but when it comes to fitness, it's important for me to remember. In a sport like running or CrossFit, it's sometimes difficult not to compare myself to others, which does nothing for my self-esteem or motivation. When I put my energy into being better than I was yesterday, I stop worrying about what other people are doing and start focusing on my own improvements each day.

