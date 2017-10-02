Whether she's a runner, yogi, CrossFitter, or something else, these fitness gifts for women are sure to satisfy.
Doesn't matter whether she's an ultra-fit gym junkie or training for her very first 5K—these shoes, equipment, apparel, gear, and other fitness gifts will elevate her sweat sessions. (And maybe yours—nobody would blame you for picking out something for yourself!)
1
Adidas by Stella McCartney CC Revolution Knit Sneaker
You’ll run circles around the other 10Kers as you cruise to the finished in this chic, speedy shoe. And thank to Adidas’s boost technology, each step will not only feel as light, fast and fresh at the first, but that springy midsole will pretty much propel you forward. Oh, and the millennial pink hue: LOVE!
To buy: $150; bergdorfgoodman.com
2
State Kane Backpack
The eye-catching color isn’t the only reason to grab this bag. With plenty of pockets— inside and out— it can keep your gear or your work papers easily organized. Plus, when you purchase this pack, one loaded with goodies will be gifted to a child in need. Nice!
To buy: $65; shopbop.com
3
Yummi Yogi Warrior 2 Cutter
Baking during the holidays can be somewhat of a stressful undertaking. Bring the zen back to your life with this cute cookie cutter. In fact practice your Warrior 2 while waiting for the oven timer to buzz. Pssst. We also hear that calories don’t count when the cookies are shaped like your favorite yoga pose.
To buy: $8.50; yummiyogi.com
4
Bodyism Yoga Mat
Give boring colored mats the boot and trade ‘em for more fashion-forward, metallic-finished ones like this. Its textured polyester makes it extra grippy, so your hands won’t slip out from under you during poses like Downward Dog and Wheel. Bonus: It comes with a handy strap so you can tote your mat to and from class with ease.
To buy: $150; net-a-porter.com
5
Iron Strong Teeny Sterling Silver Kettlebell Necklace
Consider this super cute necklace your ultimate fitness inspiration. Sport the mini version, which is about the size of a pinky nail, as a reminder that you are not afraid to step into that weight room—or a gentle nudge to get your butt out of the house and to that strength-training class ASAP.
To buy: $65; ironstrongjewelry.com
6
Columbia Heavenly Omni-Heat Print Lace Up Boot
One thing is for sure: strutting down slick, snowy streets (or kicking it in front of the fire at the lodge après ski) never looked so good. Waterproof yet breathable, the inside of this boot boasts tiny silver dots that help your feet retain body heat while the sole’s mulit-sized lugs offer supreme traction.
To buy: $140; columbia.com
7
SmartWool PhD Outdoor Medium Crew Socks
Channel your inner ski star by pulling on these performance socks. Build for the trail, this whimsically printed pair has a reinforced foot bed for extra comfort and is thick enough to keep those tootsies toasty.
To buy: $24; llbean.com
8
BKR Spiked Water Bottle
Let’s be honest, this studded water bottle is way to cute to just sip from during that daily boutique fitness class of yours. Our suggestion: Tote it any and everywhere. The convenient handle and spiky silicone sleeve are easy to grip, and having H2O on hand at all times ensure you stay hydrated on the go.
To buy: $40; mybkr.com
9
Trigger Point MB5
Got tight muscles? Release them with this handy ball, which is comprised of multiple density layers that offer varying levels of pressure. Sized perfectly to get into those kinks that have settled deep into your shoulders and hips, one (or two or three) rolls over this orb will help breakup adhesions, get that blood flowing, and, most importantly, have you feeling better instantly.
To buy: $25; amazon.com