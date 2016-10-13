The Best Streaming Workouts From Celeb Trainers

One of the biggest perks of being a celeb is having access to your own personal trainer to help you tighten and tone. The next best thing? You can now get fit à la Miranda Kerr, Kelly Ripa, and Gwyneth Paltrow by streaming online fitness classes featuring their favorite trainers. Learn from the masters in the comfort of your own living room by subscribing to these four cool classes, all of which happen to be rooted in dance.