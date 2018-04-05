This Fitness Blogger Clapped Back at People Who Called Her a ‘Bad Mom’ for Working Out

Sia Cooper, the blogger behind diaryofafitmommy.com, posts regular (and sometimes hilarious) updates on how she stays committed to fitness while raising young kids.

While Cooper has a devoted following, she also has critics who call out the way she mixes gym time with kid time. Fed up with the negativity, she took to Instagram to address the haters who claim she’s not doing motherhood “correctly.”

In her post, she listed the many reasons she’s been deemed a “bad mom," including working out during pregnancy, working out while having kids, caring about her looks and health, working out in Target, and taking time for herself. All of this hate prompted her powerful mama bear reply.

“I’ve learned that the true ‘bad moms’ out there are the ones who constantly tear other moms down by judging them,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself drinking wine in a sports bra and “bad mom” written on her arm. “Those moms are the ones who are truly insecure and have strong feelings of inadequacy because why else would they do that? Misery loves company.”

After addressing her critics, she ended the post on a positive note, making it clear that there are no “good” or “bad” moms.

“We all are running in the same race and doing the best that we can," she went on. "Motherhood is not a one size fits all—what works for one family may not work for the next. So who are we to judge another mom’s choices or reasoning? Being a mom is hard enough and if all the following make me a 'bad mom' then I’ll gladly wear it proudly!”

Cooper is known to speak out on social media, particularly about body positivity. Last month, she put up a cheeky before-and-after image to let her followers in on a trick influencers use to make their normal-size butts look more prominent.

“It’s amazing what a little bending forward, hiking up your underwear, arching your back, and sticking your booty out can do,” she wrote in that post. “A picture is just a split second. We all look different from different angles.”