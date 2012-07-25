Move of the Week: Figure Eights



Laura Doss

You'll feel like half basketball star, half ballerina with this thigh-trimming move. (Sounds like great body inspiration to me!) This one is called a Figure Eight because you'll move a 4- to 6-pound medicine ball between your legs and over your head in a sweeping number eight motion. Don't worry, it's easier than you might think, and either way, it's definitely worth it!

Don't be deceived either. You're working more than just glutes and quads here. When you come up to extend one leg to the side, maintaining balance and form takes real core-control, so engaging your abs is a necessity. Plus, don't forget about your arms working hard to move that weighted ball.

Here's what to do:

A. Begin standing with feet hip-distance apart, holding the medicine ball in both hands. Lower into a squat position, and weave ball behind and around left leg.

B. Return to standing, and lift your left leg out to the side to hip height while raising the ball overhead. Return to starting position, and repeat on the right side; that’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps.