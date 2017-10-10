Stock up for fall (without spending a bundle) with these must-haves recommended by Health staffers.
When fall arrives, we often find our workout routines shifting with the colder temperatures. Whether that means you’ll be making the most of crisp autumn air and enjoying outdoor runs or moving your workouts inside to yoga or barre class, it’s the perfect time to reevaluate your fitness wardrobe—and treat yourself to a few new items, too.
We asked Health editors to share their favorite fall fitness must-haves that aren't a major splurge. Here are their top picks, from celebrity-approved leggings to the coziest-ever socks, all $50 or less.
Forever21 Active Hooded Mesh Anorak
"I was on the hunt for a black pullover to wear over a sports bra while walking to and from workout classes in the city and found this super-cheap option from Forever21. It’s lightweight and breathable, but still offers enough coverage on a drizzly fall day. The kangaroo pocket is perfect for holding my phone and keys when I don’t feel like toting a bag. It looks more expensive than the under-$30 price tag."
–Jacqueline Andriakos, Senior Editor
Brooks Women's Fineform C/D Sports Bra
"I love this bra because it provides amazing coverage for any workout. I’m just as comfortable using it for yoga as I am on a treadmill. It’s a little bit on the thicker side, so it also keeps me warm during chilly outdoor fall runs. It gets major bonus points for the clasp closure—unlike most sports bras, I don’t have to basically strangle myself trying to slip it over my head and chest."
–Evin Billington, Associate Social Media Editor
Soma Water Bottle
"It's easy to get stuck drinking coffee all day to warm you up when the weather gets colder, but this pretty bottle helps remind me to stay hydrated. The glass keeps my water tasting fresh and the grippy sleeve makes the bottle more durable.”
–Kristin Canning, Writer and Reporter
Reebok Speedwick Colorblock Tights
“I'm obsessed with these Reebok colorblock leggings right now, and I'm not the only one: Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, and Nina Dobrev have all been spotted wearing them. Even better, they're on sale right now at Nordstrom!"
–Kathleen Mulpeter, Senior Digital Editor
Under Armour ColdGear Reactor Headband
"I love spending time outside in the fall, but sometimes early mornings can be colder than I’d like. I always keep a slim-but-cozy headband with me, whether I’m working out or just walking my dog, in case I need to slip it on for added warmth. This one keeps my ears toasty on even the windiest of days. It’s not as bulky to carry around as a hat, and there’s no risk of hat-hair!”
—Bella Gerard, Digital Editorial Assistant
JoyLab Women's Polka Dot Sweater With Elbow Cut Outs
"I'm obsessed with everything from Target's new activewear line JoyLab, including this polka dot pullover. I've already worn it with a skirt and sneakers for a work-appropriate athleisure look and I know it'll be my go-to outer layer for trips to and from the gym as the weather gets cooler.”
–Julia Naftulin, Assistant Digital Editor
Bombas Women’s Marled Originals Ankle Four-Pack
"These socks from Bombas are super comfy, whether I’m wearing them for a workout or just snuggling up in bed. I always slip into a pair when temps start to drop to show my feet some much-needed love."
–Anthea Levi, Assistant Editor
JoyLab Women's High Waist Mini Stripe Leggings
"Love the high waist on this pair of leggings. I didn't have to fidget or adjust them during my workout! They are super comfy and they really hold you in."
–Rozalynn Frazier, Senior Fitness Editor
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Vest
"As someone who’s always cold, I’m obsessed with this vest. It’s a super packable (smushes down to a tiny handful) extra layer that’s great for those fall days when it’s 50 degrees during my morning commute but 70 by the time I head home. And when the weather gets colder, I’ll wear it over a long-sleeve tee when I run on a frosty day.”
–Jeannie Kim, Executive Deputy Editor