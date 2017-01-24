Emma Stone's Trainer Swears By These 3 Full-Body Exercises 

In La La Land, Emma Stone goes on a sing-and-dance journey through Los Angeles—and boy does all that tap dancing look tiring. We wondered what Stone did to build the strength and stamina needed for long days of dancing and singing on set, so we reached out to her personal trainer, Jason Walsh. Here, he shares the three exercises he uses in training with all of his celebrity clients, who in addition to Stone include Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and John Krasinski.

Deadlifts

"Deadlifting is essential to all of my training programs, weather its men or women, because it strengthens all the major muscle groups while reinforcing primitive movement patterns and alignments," Walsh says. "Essentially, its the most effective move there is."

To do a deadlift, stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent. Keeping your weight in your heels, push your hips back and lower your torso as you slide a weighted bar or dumbbells down the front of your thighs to just below your knees. Slowly rise to standing while keeping your shoulders back.

If you don't have a bar or weights, you can do a single-leg deadlift to improve balance and strengthen your legs. Watch the video for a tutorial:

Sled pushes

Walsh also swears by sled pushes. "They're another great tool that utilizes all major muscle groups but in a unilateral form, with a single leg working at a time," he says. Walsh says this move is great for conditioning and burning fat.

To do it, stand in front of a weighted sled. Stagger your feet, hinge forward at your hips slightly, place your hands on the front of the sled, and push. Walk as far as you can.

Hip thrusts

Get the most out of a booty-burning workout with hip thrusts (also known as hip bridges), which strengthen hip movement and activate the glutes. "This might be the single best exercise for the glutes, which are the biggest, and in my opinion, the most important muscle group in the body," Walsh says. To do a hip thrust or glute bridge, lay on your back, knees bent, with your feet parallel to each other, palms face down. Raise your hips towards the ceiling and the slowly lower. Repeat 10 to 15 times.