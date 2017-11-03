7 Emily Skye Workout Videos We're Obsessed With

There’s no question about it: Personal trainer Emily Skye always keeps it real. Whether she’s proudly sharing her cellulite with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, or crushing a dumbbell workout like a boss, the F.I.T. program creator knows that health and wellness aren’t about the number on the scale but about feeling your best.

And that’s just what Skye’s workouts do: They make you feel good. Here, we’re serving up seven effective exercise routines the Aussie trainer does to stay sculpted. Whether you’re looking to target your arms and core or tone all over, each video offers simple moves that really work.

RELATED: Emily Skye on Her Go-To Snacks, Favorite Mood-Boosting Workout, and Daily Fitspiration