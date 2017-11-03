7 Emily Skye Workout Videos We're Obsessed With

The super-fit trainer shares her top exercises for sculpting a strong bod.
November 03, 2017
The best Emily Skye workout videos
There’s no question about it: Personal trainer Emily Skye always keeps it real. Whether she’s proudly sharing her cellulite with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, or crushing a dumbbell workout like a boss, the F.I.T. program creator knows that health and wellness aren’t about the number on the scale but about feeling your best.
And that’s just what Skye’s workouts do: They make you feel good. Here, we’re serving up seven effective exercise routines the Aussie trainer does to stay sculpted. Whether you’re looking to target your arms and core or tone all over, each video offers simple moves that really work.
Cut abs are less than 10 minutes away with this killer core circuit from Skye. You’ll swap boring crunches for fast-paced alternatives like V-ups and Russian twists that target the side body. Quick, 30-second spurts of core-strengthening cardio moves like mountain climbers also get your heart rate up while they help flatten the belly.
Emily Skye's 4 Lower Body Exercises for Legs, Core, & Butt
Time: 2 minutes
In this clip, Skye shows you how to reinvent your rear while strengthening your core and legs with just four straightforward exercises. Follow along as the trainer demos wide squats and lunges that build fire in the booty, plus bridges and modified burpees that hit the hamstrings and abs. Cycle through the circuit four times for a complete workout.
Emily Skye's 4-Move Full-Body Circuit
Time: 2 minutes
If you love a no-gym workout, this circuit is for you. Here, Skye shows you how you can get sweaty in your living room using bodyweight exercises only. Moves like spider climbers and leg lowers will challenge you from head to toe. Repeat the two-minute routine for a better workout–see if you can make it to 20 minutes total.
Emily Skye's 4-Move Upper-Body Circuit
Time: 2 minutes
Women shouldn’t be afraid of weight training, says Skye, who often hears clients say they don’t want to get bulky. Adding shoulder presses and bicep curls to your strength routine won’t make you Hulk-like though, and the exercises are actually key for improving posture and toning the upper body. Follow along as Skye takes you through this quick arm circuit, then repeat for up to 20 minutes.
Emily Skye's Total-Body Kettlebell Workout
Time: 2 minutes
We know, we know. It’s easy to shy away from kettlebells. But the dumbbell alternatives are actually simple to use once you know how to integrate them into your workout. Here, Skye shows you how to add a kettlebell to classic exercises like goblet squats and rows for an extra challenge.
Emily Skye's 5-Move Core Circuit
Time: 20 minutes
It only takes 20 minutes to get through this waist-whittling workout you can do anywhere. Join Skye and cycle through five easy-to-follow exercises like butterfly kicks that work the lower abs and Russian twists that fire up oblique muscles fast.
Emily Skye's 4-Move Lower-Body Circuit
Time: 2 minutes
You’re sure to build a stronger backside with these four weighted exercises that work the glutes in a snap. Grab your dumbbells of choice (Skye suggests a pair of 10- to 20-pounders) and get to it! Repeat up to five more times–or to 20 minutes.