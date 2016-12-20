Emily Skye on Her Go-To Snacks, Favorite Mood-Boosting Workout, and Daily Fitspiration

Aussie fitness sensation Emily Skye is all about living an active, authentic life. Now she's partnered with Health for our Love Your Strength challenge, a get-fit program for the new year with workouts and videos to help you become your strongest self, inside and out. The challenge officially kicks off January 1, 2017, but you can sign up now to get plenty of inspo from Emily straight to your inbox, including a 4-week workout plan, total-body videos for every fitness level, advice on building killer confidence, and more. Here, she shares why exercise changed her life and her best tips on owning the skin you’re in.

You inspire your followers to live healthy and feel good about themselves, but what inspires you?

I know what it feels like to be unhappy, unhealthy, and unfit, and I don’t want to go back to feeling that way ever again, so that keeps me motivated. I also love the fit community I have online. All the beautiful members of my programs and my followers inspire me to be the best I can be.

You’ve talked openly about your experience battling depression. How did you get through it?

I started eating healthier foods, lifting weights, and surrounding myself with supportive people and worked on being more positive with myself. Fitness was a huge part of my transition from living with depression to living a life I love. I love how it makes me feel, and I’m a much better person all around.

What’s your favorite mood-boosting workout?

Sometimes going to the gym when you’re feeling a little down or stressed is the last thing you feel like doing, so something fun—like putting on good music and dancing, watching a hip-hop tutorial on YouTube, or getting outdoors—is usually my go-to.

Do you have go-to snacks?

I love nuts, chia seed pudding, and smoothies. I also love getting seaweed wrappers and filling them with squeezed lemon, avocado, cottage cheese, chicken or fish, lettuce, and tomato.

What would you say to someone struggling with emotional eating?

When you feel like eating something that is not so healthy, just think about what it is you really want. Do you want the short-term pleasure of eating junk food or the long-term satisfaction of being truly happy and healthy? But I do believe in allowing yourself to feel what you feel. If you’re having a bad day, it’s OK. If you feel like crying, then do it. If you want a chocolate bar, have it. Just don’t allow yourself to stay there.

How do you maintain your body-positive attitude?

The only way we can truly be happy is to stop comparing ourselves to other people, to appreciate what we’ve got and to believe being unique is awesome.