Emily Skye encourages her millions of social media followers to live active, authentic lives. That's why Health partnered with Skye on our 30-Day Love Your Strength Challenge, a get-fit program to help you become your strongest, happiest self.

Skye's shoulder and arm workout will give you the strong upper body you need for better posture and sculpted arms. It can be done as part of the Love Your Strength Challenge, or you can incorporate it into your own strength training routine. For this workout, all you need is a pair of 10- to 20-pound dumbbells and a mat. It should take you 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

"For many women, upper-body weight training is a neglected aspect of their exercise routine," says Skye. "Many women feel that if they train their upper body, they will put on muscle bulk. This is simply not the case. In order to build bulky muscle, particularly for women, you have to follow a specific diet and training method designed to put on muscle. You won’t get bulky or put on muscle size by mistake. It's important to train your upper body for postural reasons, as well as creating over all body balance."

THE WORKOUT

Standing Military Press (30 seconds)

Bent-Over Row (30 seconds)

Bicep Curl (30 seconds)

Tricep Kickbacks (30 seconds)

Rest for 60 seconds. Repeat the circuit up to 5 more times.