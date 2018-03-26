Emily Skye Says She’s "Getting Stronger" in a Post-Baby Body Photo Showing Loose Skin

The new mom and fitness influencer shares how she's getting back in pre-baby shape. 

Blake Bakkila
March 26, 2018

Fitness influencer Emily Skye is enjoying her post-pregnancy workout regimen with her “cutest training buddy ever.” In a mirror selfie with her three-month-old daughter Mia, Skye shared her progress since giving birth.

#3MonthsPostpartum progress update with the cutest training buddy ever! 😝 . Some people might think my progress is due to my genetics or because of breastfeeding but I can tell you it’s got a LOT to do with hard work and consistency! All those midnight workouts I did after Mia fell asleep and eating healthy meals from my FIT Program are getting me great results. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy and I’d have to work for it so that’s what I’m doing. I’m very proud of what I’ve done so far! I’m getting stronger and leaner every day and I’m in a good mood most of the time hehe (bonus)! 😝 When I’m happy Mia seems happier too. 😃 I’m so excited to be back into lifting heavy weights - time to build some muscle back! 😃💪🏼 . . @emilyskyefitness @emilyskye_ig . . #postpartum #fitfam #babygirl #3monthsold #emilyskye #fitmum #fitmom

A post shared by EMILY SKYE Health + Fitness (@emilyskyefit) on

“Some people might think my progress is due to my genetics or because of breastfeeding but I can tell you it’s got a LOT to do with hard work and consistency!” she captioned the photo, which shows her loose skin. “All those midnight workouts I did after Mia fell asleep and eating healthy meals from my FIT Program are getting me great results.”

She goes on to share that she's getting stronger and leaner and is in good spirits, which she said helps her mini-me, too. “When I’m happy Mia seems happier too,” she wrote.

Since bringing home baby, Skye has been transparent about the body changes she’s experienced. Last month, she posted a side-by-side image comparing her pre-baby and post-baby abs.

Physically speaking I will never be the same (which isn’t a bad thing) and I’m making the most of what I’ve got. I’ve still got loose skin on my belly but my abs are beginning to make a comeback - which shows me that what I’m doing is working (following my FIT Program)! . Some people misunderstand my reasons for living a fit and active lifestyle and think it’s “selfish” because I’m now a mum. Being fit, strong and healthy is important to me mainly because of how it makes me feel. And if I feel good I’m happy, and I’m a much better mum to my daughter Mia and a better partner to my man Dec and so on. I also like being strong for myself because I like it and I love the look of a strong physique! My focus is always on being healthy but I like to look good too and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to look good!! I’m not sure why there seems to be a stigma attached to wanting to look good. As long as I’m not ever sacrificing my health to look a certain way and as long as it doesn’t negatively affect my family I don’t see anything wrong with it - in fact I see everything RIGHT with it! . Do what makes you happy regardless of what anyone else thinks - as long as it doesn’t directly hurt anybody. - These are words I live by and what I’ll instil in my daughter. The last thing I want is for her to live to please others (like I used to) - there is a difference between showing love and doing nice things for people and trying to constantly please others at the expense of your own happiness. . This lifestyle makes me happy so I’m going to keep living it and I encourage you to live a life that makes you happy too. 😃 . What makes you happy, and are you doing it? . . #2monthspostpartum #fitmum #emilyskye #postpartum

A post shared by EMILY SKYE Health + Fitness (@emilyskyefit) on

“Physically speaking I will never be the same (which isn’t a bad thing) and I’m making the most of what I’ve got,” she said. “I’ve still got loose skin on my belly but my abs are beginning to make a comeback - which shows me that what I’m doing is working…”

One workout she’s probably doing is her 20-minute core routine, which focuses on developing strong abs as well as the core muscles that help support every body, not just post-partum bodies. 

"Almost every woman that I talk to wants to have a great set of abs," Skye told Health in 2016. "It’s one thing to have strong abs, but it's more important to have a strong core. Your core muscles are the muscles inside you that you can’t see, but do almost all the work. For people that suffer from back pain and poor posture, working on your core strength can go a long way to helping you improve these problems."

