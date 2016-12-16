This Full Body Workout from Emily Skye Torches Calories and Builds Strength Fast

Emily Skye encourages her millions of social media followers to live active, authentic lives. That's why Health partnered with Skye on our 30-Day Love Your Strength Challenge, a get-fit program to help you become your strongest, happiest self.

Skye's full-body workout can be done as part of the Love Your Strength Challenge, or you can incorporate it into your own strength training routine. For this workout, all you need is a mat. It should take you 15 to 20 minutes to complete—and you don't even need to go to the gym to do it.

"For me, if I want to have a tough workout it has to be a full-body workout," says Skye. "Total-body workouts, like this one, are a great way to burn fat in a fast and efficient way. Also, the great thing about this full-body workout is that you will continue to burn fat well after the workout is complete. The beauty about this particular workout is that you can do it almost anywhere. You really don't need any equipment to get a great workout done."

THE WORKOUT

Modified Burpee: 15 reps

Mountain Climber: 30 reps

Alternating Spider Climber: 30 reps

Leg Lowers: 10 reps

Complete each exercise one after the other, then rest for 60 seconds. Complete the circuit up to 5 more times.