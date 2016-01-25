Watch the Ingenious Way Elsa Pataky Works Out With a Stroller

As any mom can attest, just finding time to exercise can sometimes seem like a Herculean task. That's why Elsa Pataky got creative: In this super-inspiring Instagram video, the 39-year-old actress and model uses a stroller for a series of ingenious—and killer!—ab moves, while her totally adorable toddler spots.

In a recent post for her Glamour Spain blog, Pataky encouraged all busy moms who've given up exercise to start again, with their kids. She wrote in translated English that it's fantastic when we engage our children in everyday tasks. "It is actually the best thing we can do," she said.

We think the super-fit mom of three is also setting a great example for her little ones—India Rose, 3, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 22 months—by involving them in this healthy habit at such a young age.

Last week, she posted a pic of a mommy-and-me yoga session on the porch.

While we try to teach our children all about life. Our children teach us what life is all about. Mientras intentamos enseñar a nuestros hijos todo sobre la vida, ellos nos enseñan sobre qué trata la vida!

And her husband, Chris Hemsworth, appears to be a fan of kid-friendly workouts too, as evidenced by this shot captioned "The family who trains together, stays together!"

The family who trains together, stays together!

Got a pint-sized fitness buddy, and looking for more ideas and inspiration? Check out the Instagram page of @staystrongmummy, a.k.a. Kimberly Welmen, an Australian mom who regularly posts videos of her backyard sweat sessions with her three kids. You've never seen cuter coaches.