 The Exercise Drew Barrymore Uses to Tone and Strengthen Her Arms

Drew Barrymore, star and executive producer of the Netflix zombie show Santa Clarita Diet, recently shed 20 pounds and transformed her figure, but it wasn’t eating human flesh that got her there. She worked her weight off at the boutique fitness studio AKT in New York City.

One area the 42-year-old mother of two concentrated on: her arms. Becky Anderson, a senior trainer at AKT, uses the triceps blaster at right with the star. "It works the arm muscles to fatigue, and you’re forced to hold your core," she says. "Plus, you don’t feel like you’re bulking up, but rather toning and getting lean." Do it three or four times a week for better arms now.

With a medium resistance band hanging from a sturdy surface (such as a weight rack or monkey bars), hold handles, palms facing forward with arms bent at 90 degrees (A); lower forearms forward 8 times (B). Bring arms out to sides with elbows bent (C) and extend arms to the side 8 times, keeping them lifted (D). Complete entire combo 4 times.

