How to do a downdog calf stretch.

Vacations are relaxing, but getting to your destination can be tough on the body, and even put you at risk for blood clots if you remain seated for too long. Exercises like the downdog calf stretch help to keep blood flowing through your muscles and prevent blood clots from forming.

To do this exercise, plant both hands flat on the ground in front of you and send your tailbone up toward the ceiling, so your body is in an upside-down V shape. Your feet should be hip-distance apart. Then, alternate pressing one heel then the other toward the ground for a stretch in the hamstrings, calves, and lower back. Watch the video to see Lauren Williams demonstrate the move.

