A 15-Minute Workout to Change Your Fat to Muscle

The truth is you can't turn one type of tissue into another. But you can burn more fat and build muscle with short, intense bursts of exercise that raise your heart rate and get your body working as efficiently as possible.

This type of high-intensity training over a short period of time can actually burn more fat than moderately-paced, longer cardio sessions. The key to a workout like this is to strap on a heart rate monitor and keep your heart rate at 80% of your target. Try this 15-minute workout every day to start seeing real results.

1. 30 Seconds of Burpees

Begin in a squat position with hands on the floor in front of you.

Kick your feet back to a pushup position.

Immediately return your feet to the squat position.

Leap up as high as possible from the squat position.

15 Seconds of Rest

Take 15 seconds to catch your breath!

2. 20 Split Lunges on Each side

Stand with one foot forward and one leg behind you.

Bend both knees and lower your body weight down towards the floor keeping your chest lifted and shoulders open and relaxed.

Then push up explosively and jump off the ground.

Switch your legs in mid air and then land with your opposite feet forward and back from where your started.

As you land, bend both knees so as to soften the landing.

Push back up again explosively and switch your legs around back to start position.

15 Seconds of Rest

3. 30 Seconds of Mountain Climbers

Begin in a pushup position on the hands and toes

Bring the right knee in towards the chest, resting the foot on the floor

Jump up and switch feet in the air, bringing the left foot in and the right foot

Continue alternating the feet as fast as you can

4. 20 More Split Lunges on Each Side

15 Seconds of Rest

5. 30 Seconds of Tricep Towers

Start in a plank position on your elbows and toes.

Keeping your alignment and go onto your hands, one side at a time.

Go back down to resting on your elbows

Repeat the entire series 3 times!

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.

