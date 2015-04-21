Do This Yoga Pose to Make Cellulite Disappear

Donât like the look of those little bumps? Discover the easy sequence that willÂ send them packing.

Even if you work out, youâre probably still dealing with some dimpling on your thighs and butt. Cellulite is actually fat, a kind that lies right beneath the skin. And as the fat pushes against connective tissue, it makes the skin above it pucker and appear bumpy.

The good news is that this fat isnât as harmful as the type that surrounds our internal organs. Yet we could still stand to see less of it. The best way is to tighten and tone the muscles in our hips, butt, and thighs to diminish the appearance of cellulite.

RELATED:Â Fight Cellulite Fast with Yoga

My go-to for this is Dancing Shiva. Most dancers have amazing muscle tone in their hips, butt, and thighsâI canât imagine that thereâs much cellulite there! To make the pose even more effective, Iâve added an extra leg and butt sculpting move to do before going into it. Complete the routine every day and youâll start summer on a much firmer foundation.

Photo: Alex Beauchesne

How to do it:

1.Â Start by standing on both feet. Place your hands on your hipsÂ for support as you lift your right legÂ in the air behind you with the kneeÂ bent. Keep your hips facing forward and your tailbone tucked under as you press your heel toward theÂ ceiling, pulsing the leg for 20 reps.

RELATED:Â 6 Fast Cellulite Fighters

2.Â After the last rep, hold your leg up and reach back with your right hand to grasp your right ankle. Engaging the area where your hamstringÂ meets your buttocks muscle, bring your leg upward while tilting your torso slightly forward, lifting your chest to the ceiling and raising your left arm. Keep your abdominals engaged and hold for 5Â to 8 breaths.

3.Â Release the ankle and repeat the pulses and dancerâs pose onÂ the opposite side, then do the entire sequence on both legs again.

Trainer Tip:Â You'll feel it in the leg you're pulsing and the one you're standing on.

RELATED:Â 15 Myths and Facts About Cellulite

Kristin McGee is a leading yoga and Pilates instructor and healthy lifestyle expert based in New York City. She is an ACE certified personal trainer who regularly trains celebrity clients in New York and Los Angeles. She serves as Healthâs contributing fitness editor and is frequently seen on national TV. Her latest in a large collection of fitness DVDs is YogaSlim. Follow her on Twitter @KristinMcGee and like her page on Facebook.