Do This Workout to Have A Guilt-Free Thanksgiving

It's almost Thanksgiving, so you're probably already thinking about your favorite holiday dishes, like grandma’s garlic mashed potatoes and mom’s perfect pumpkin pie. And, like a lot of us, you're probably planning to splurge a little (or a lot) at Thanksgiving dinner. This delicious food-fest only comes once a year, so there's nothing wrong with enjoying yourself a little. But, of course, you don't want to overdo it either, so if you're planning a splurge, you might want to commit to burning off some of the extra calories by breaking a sweat first thing on Thanksgiving morning.

RELATED: 4 Exercises to Beat a Fitness Plateau

This quick, high-intensity workout will torch calories and start your Thanksgiving off on the right foot so you’ll be able to enjoy the holiday without guilt. Perform each exercise at high intensity for 60 seconds followed by 30 seconds of rest. Repeat the series of six exercises 2-3 times for an even more challenging workout!

Exercise demonstrations:

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.