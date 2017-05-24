6 Moves You Can Do At Your Desk for Better Mobility

It’s no secret that sitting at a desk all day isn’t good for you. A sedentary lifestyle can lead to weight gain, which may then lead to a host of other issues. Research has shown that sitting too much throughout the day can lead to a number of different health problems, including obesity, heart problems, and diabetes.

However, there are things you can do to offset the health risks of sitting at your desk, such as getting up to take frequent walks. But even if you can’t leave your chair, there are even plenty of movement exercises you can do right from your desk, such as chair yoga. You could also take advantage of the time to work on some mobility training—a form of exercise that focuses on improving your stability, range of motion, and loosening your muscles so you can perform better during any workout.

Frank Baptise, founder of Frankly Fitness, is a big fan of mobility training as an effective way to help promote healthy joints, balance, and flexibility in your body. Here, he demonstrates six simple yet effective moves to try at your desk. All you need is a stress ball and a desk chair!

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s a quick rundown of Baptiste’s go-to mobility moves:

Glute and piriformis: self-myofascial release

Roll and apply pressure. Hold for 5-10 deep breaths.

Peck roll

Roll and apply pressure. Hold 5-10 deep breaths.

Plantar fascia roll

Roll and apply pressure. Hold for 5-10 deep breaths.

Modified chair downdog

Hold for 3 breaths. 3-5 reps.

Modified lunge with rotation

Hold for 3 breaths. 3-5 reps each side.

Figure four squat

Hold for 3 breaths. 3-5 reps each side