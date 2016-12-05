Try David Kirsch's 10-Minute Butt Blasting Workout

Who doesn’t want to build a more toned, sculpted, and perky backside? Luckily, we’ve got the butt workout you need. David Kirsch, celebrity trainer and author of Ultimate Family Wellness has trained countless stars over the years, from Kate Upton to Jennifer Lopez, so he knows the best booty-boosting exercises. However, he points out that rather than strive for a body like your fave celeb, focus on becoming your best self instead.

Watch this video to learn Kirsch’s exclusive, signature butt-blasting workout, which will get your booty in its best shape ever (in just 10 minutes!). Not only will this routine lift and shape your legs and rear, but thanks to cardio-focused moves, it will also help boost your heart rate to melt extra calories and fat. So what are you waiting for? Check out this kick-butt workout ASAP!

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

NOTE: Do 12 reps per side for each exercise. If you have any issues with your knees, hips, or back, feel free to modify the move.

Sumo lunges: Start with your feet hip-distance apart. Then do a roundhouse sidekick and transition to a frog jump. Make sure you land on your heels to keep the pressure off your knees, and engage your glutes.

Plié squats: Spread your feet out nice and wide and place your hands on you hips. Squat down and lift your heels at the same time. This works your inner thighs and the lower parts of your butt.

Crossover lunges: Put your hands on your hips, then step back with your right leg, come back to center and squat down. Continue this motion, alternating sides. Be sure to sit back on your heels to get all the benefits of the move.

Reverse lunge with a high kick: Keeping you hands on your hips, step back and then kick right up. Continue, alternating sides.

Lateral lunges: Lift your leg and lunge to the side, then return back to center. Alternate until you complete 12 reps on each side.

Platypus walk: Get into a wide position like you did for plié squats, with your hands behind your head. Then keep your weight in your heels and walk.

Single leg squat to deadlift: This movement is very small. Get into position with your feet hip-width apart and squared off. Then lift one leg up, do a small squat, and then rise right into a dead lift. This helps with balance and building core strength.