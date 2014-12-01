15 Awesome Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Today is a good time to treat yourself to some new workout gear: many popular brands and retailers are offering big discounts on fitness gear and accessories.
Black Friday may be the biggest shopping day of the year, but Cyber Monday gives you a chance to get great deals without setting foot in a crowded mall.Â According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 127 million people plan on taking advantage of Cyber Monday sales this year.
Here are 15 reasons to do some online shopping todayâjust don't let your boss catch you.
Amazon.com
Up to 25% off Asics clothing and 40% off Polar heart-rate and fitness watches.
Athleta
20% off your entire purchase in stores and online with the code "CYBER20" at athleta.com
C9 by Champion at Target
Apparel: Buy 1, get one 60% off at target.com
Champion
40% off select items plus free shipping at hanes.com/champion
City Sports
30% off full-priced styles and clearance with the code "CYBER" at citysports.com
Dick's Sporting Goods
25% offÂ plus free shipping at dickssportinggoods.com
GapFit
40% off with the code "CYBER" at gap.com
Lucy
40% off all bottoms plus free shipping at lucy.com
Lorna Jane
20% off plus free shipping at lornajane.com
New Balance
20% offÂ plus free shipping at newbalance.com
Nike
Extra 25% off clearance with the code "DOMINATE" at store.nike.com (valid through 12/2)
Oiselle
20% off select apparel with the code "WISHLIST" at oiselle.com
Puma
20% off orders $75, 30%Â offÂ $100, 40%Â offÂ $150 or more, plus an extra 20% off sale styles at puma.com
Reebok
40% off plus free shipping with the code "HOLIDAY" at reebok.com
Sports Authority
25% offÂ plus free shipping at sportsauthority.com
