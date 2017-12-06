Everything from slick shoes to on-the-go gear.
When you're gift shopping for men, it's easy to fall back on the old standbys: a tie, a wallet, or a watch (zzzzzz…). But you know you can do better than that—especially if fitness is one of his passions. Whether he's a CrossFit junkie, a marathon runner, or even a total newbie at the gym, you'll discover something he'll love on this list.
1
New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi
Whether or not he's running a race, he'll always need some comfy kicks, and the Fresh Foam Arishi from New Balance is a great option. The mesh upper is so light he'll forget he's even wearing them and the simple design cranks up the versatility.
2
Skullcandy XTfree Earbuds
These wireless Bluetooth headphones are a Health favorite because they stay in place through any workout—from a tough CrossFit WOD to a long marathon training run. Perfect for anyone who upgraded to the iPhone 7 this year and had to give up standard headphones.
3
GoPro HERO Session
Pics or it didn’t happen, right? The GoPro HERO Session will allow him to record each and every adrenaline-pumping adventure in high-definition video, from surfing to snowboarding and everything in between. The camera is built to withstand extreme conditions; it's even waterproof up to 10 meters.
4
Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit
For the guy who swears by a post-run brew, this beer-making kit has everything he needs to transform his kitchen into a small-batch brewery. It comes with grains, hops, and yeast, as well as a glass fermenter and several other tools he can reuse after he drinks his first gallon of homebrew. Choose from IPA, American Wheat, and several other popular craft beer styles.
5
Joyride Hoodie
It’s time to upgrade to a grown-up version of that cozy hoodie he’s been sporting since his college days. This ultra-soft Brooks zip-up is made from merino wool, which will keep him warm during a long winter run and looking great post-workout.
6
Espro Coffee Travel Press
This portable coffee maker was made for guys on the move. It boasts a two-filtered system that lets him brew a to-go cup of rich, grit-free coffee in either French press or pour-over style. Plus, the sleek, leak-resistant mug is designed to fit seamlessly into a cup holder, bag, or even the water bottle cage on a bike.
7
Alchemy Goods Haversack Messenger Bag
This sturdy, water-resistant messenger bag is made from recycled bike tubes and an upcycled seatbelt, making it a sustainable gift for any guy who’s into cycling (or simply in the market for new bag). It's roomy enough to fit a laptop, DSLR camera, books, gym gear, and more.
8
Brooks Chariot Heritage Sneaker
Lovers of all things vintage will be happy to unwrap the Brooks Heritage sneaker. Inspired by the brand's most-worn running shoe from the '80s, this updated take combines the classic look with modern features, making it the ideal shoe for a (somewhat preppy) modern man.
9
Monster HotShot Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This portable speaker weighs just under half a pound, which means he can easily hook it to his backpack and blast his tunes on a bike ride, hike, or trip to the beach.
10
Manduka The Now Pants
For the man who loves to get his om on, these Manduka pants are his yogi wish come true. Anti-chafe flatlock seams and performance stretch fabric ensure he'll be able to focus on mastering crow pose—not adjusting his apparel throughout class.
11
Cold Weather LS Tee
When the weather gets chilly, he’ll be thankful for this long-sleeve tee from C9 Champion. Sweat-wicking compression fabric will keep his body dry and warm out in the cold.
12
Battle Ropes
Slamming battle ropes is an epic cardio workout that also strengthens the shoulders, abs, arms, and legs. He can take this workout gear anywhere—all he needs is an anchor strap and sturdy place to set up shop (like a pole or even a tree).
13
Total Upper Body Workout Bar
This versatile piece of equipment gives him the freedom to get an amazing workout at home, while traveling, or even at the office—whether that’s by turning his doorway into a pull-up bar or cranking out some tricep dips. The options are (nearly) endless!
14
Tigra Sport Mountcase 2 Bike Kit
Does he spend more hours on his bike than in the car? Then he’ll be psyched when you get him this phone mountcase for his favorite set of wheels. It’s rain-, dust-, and dirt-proof, plus built to resist shocks and vibrations in the road.
15
UA Storm Jacket
He’ll look so suave when he sports this sleek all-black Under Armour jacket. This design packs both GORE-TEX and Paclite technology—rendering it immune to all the elements. So when the weather is frightful, this sturdy yet breathable jacket will keep him looking and feeling fantastic.
16
Fjällräven Ovik Melange Beanie
Winter weather isn't going to stop him from heading outside for a hike or long run. This cool beanie will keep his head nice and toasty, whether he's hitting the trail or strolling to work. Plus, since it's made of a blend of wool and acrylic, it will keep him warm without feeling overheated.
17
Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses
Every fit dude needs a slick pair of shades to protect his eyes from harmful rays. These sunglasses from Oakley are the perfect balance of stylish and functional—designed to be versatile enough for everything from his 10-mile bike ride to a day at the beach.
18
Fitbit Charge 2
No active guy's gear collection would be complete without a sleek fitness band. The latest Fitbit Charge offers a range of features like a daily activity tracker, a heart rate monitor, a calorie-burn calculator, text and calendar notifications, and even a sleep tracker.
19
LINKSOUL Polo
If he’s a golfer, support his passion without getting him yet another set of golf balls, a tee, or a generic polo. This great golf shirt from LINKSOUL is a stylish yet understated option he’s sure to love.
20
Corkcicle Canteen
Help the active guy in your life stay hydrated with this classy canteen. It boasts a number of great features, like stainless steel construction, easy-to-grip sides, and a no-slip bottom. Plus, since it’s triple-insulated, it can keep cold drinks chilly for up to 25 hours, and hot drinks warm for 12.
21
YETI Hopper Portable Cooler
For any active guy who loves to take his exercise to the great outdoors, this ultra-durable cooler is an awesome gift. Whether he's planning a camping excursion or long hike, this cooler will keep his refreshing snacks, water, and maybe even beer, perfectly chilled.
22
TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller
TriggerPoint foam rollers are much loved for a reason (just check out the nearly 3,000 reviews on this model if you don't believe us). The brand's GRID foam roller comes in five cool colors and has instructional videos so he can learn how to target different muscle groups.
23
Spikeball 3 Ball Game Set
Popularized on the TV show Shark Tank, he'll love bringing this addicting (and calorie-burning) game to his next beach getaway. Each set comes with an adjustable net, collapsible legs, and three balls.
24
ASICS Men's Running Shorts
New running shorts are always a good (and much-needed) gift idea. This pair has sweat-wicking fabric and a back zippered pocket for his keys or a credit card.
25
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green
He'll be able to practice his skills all winter long, thanks to this indoor putting green. The continuous return means he can putt uninterrupted without having to retrieve his ball.